Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow Rolls Out Graphical Improvements

After a launch on December 4, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow’s developers continue updating with changes to the shadowy adventure.

Out now on all major platforms available, Patch 3.0 in Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow addresses issues raised by the community while improving other aspects of the experience. Developer Maze Theory and publisher Vertigo Games note that the latest changes are built on the foundations of the first patch, released just a week after the game’s release. Graphical improvements aim to balance lighting in the dark environment alongside reduced crashes and bugs.

In Patch 3.0 the game also adds formal support for HTC Vive and Valve Index headsets on the SteamVR version. One of the more immersive mechanics within Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow was the choice to have players’ microphones pick up their sounds, making for unique interactions when luring NPCs from the shadows to their demise. Now players can set the specific mic input source from the options menu.

Our review mentioned “Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow may be a bit modest and rough around the edges, but it's also impressive in the right ways,” and we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. Please share in the comments if you've given the new updates a try.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is out now for PlayStation VR 2, Quest, and Steam.