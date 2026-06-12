The Magician VR: The Cursed Wand Is A Spell-based Arcade Shooter Coming To Meta Quest

The Magician VR: The Cursed Wand adds a wrinkle to the standard arcade shooting formula this September. Instead of guns, the early 20th century fantasy shooter uses gesture-based spells to defeat waves of enemies.

A new trailer confirming a September release debuted at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase:

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Players take on the role of a down-on-his-luck magician attempting to reclaim his former glory. In doing so, he accidentally sparks an interdimensional invasion.

Wielding the titular cursed wand, you are tasked with defending the fantasy city of Crowville in multiple gameplay modes. The Nightmare mode is a take on the classic endless wave mode while Incursions incorporates more strategic methods and tower defense tactics. According to developer Master Crowd Games, both modes connect to the main story campaign.

The Magician VR: The Cursed Wand can be wishlisted now on Meta Quest.