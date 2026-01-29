The Magician VR Is A New Fantasy Appearing On Quest Soon

The Magician VR: The Cursed Wand is an upcoming fantasy VR action-adventure for Quest available to wishlist now.

Focused around the idea of real wand-gesture spellcasting in VR, The Magician VR: The Cursed Wand is a new fantasy game that can be wishlisted now on the Meta Horizon Store. Tracing wand gestures in the air to form spell patterns, a variety of spells, as shown in the trailer, will be at players’ disposal, from streams of water to remove fire to more offensive-based attacks. Made by Master Crowd Games, their previous work in the virtual reality space was a game called Rock Invasion VR, also for Quest.

Set in an apocalyptic 20th-century city called Crowville under siege by unknowable forces, The Magician VR plans to offer an arcade-based survival mode based on defeating endless waves of enemies. New magic and upgrades to spells will be earned based on performance on each level, offering replayability to try to survive even longer on each round. Based on the images shown, apart from the ghouls hungry for flesh, much bigger boss-type enemies will be confronted at some point.

The game will also have a campaign, with "structured progression" through key locations.

Aiming to please both casual and hardcore fans, the pick-up-and-play mechanics are promised to be backed by deep gameplay features as the magical powers progress. The stylized visuals and ominous original soundtrack neatly tie the package together, which the developer notes is not completely done and could change by the time the full game releases.

The Magician VR: The Cursed Wand is available to wishlist now on Quest.