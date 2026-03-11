Strayed, A Rust-Inspired Multiplayer VR Survival Game, Gets Massive Update & Price Drop

The early-access survival game gets its biggest update yet, adding new biomes, new game systems, and a price drop on Quest and Steam.

"New Frontiers" is the latest (and one of the largest) updates to hit Strayed, a Rust-inspired multiplayer VR survival game. The update introduces a full overhaul of Strayed's terrain systems, with rebuilt shaders, vegetation, rock formations, and biome assets for the game's procedurally generated island environments.

Additionally, the update brings two totally new biomes: Snow, a harsh frozen tundra, and Desert, a stark and unforgiving zone. The Snow biome also brings a new gameplay mechanic through the "Temperature System." Without proper clothing or heat source, the cold will gradually damage you over time and can eventually become fatal.

The game also gets a new price point of $14.99 (down from $19.99) on Quest and Steam.

Alongside these major changes, the New Frontiers update brings dozens more updates, fixes, and user-experience improvements. The entire patch notes can be seen here.

Developed by Crustacean Interactive, Strayed tasks players with surviving on a procedurally-generated island, where you begin with just a rock and a torch. From there you'll craft, loot, gather, and build a base along with up to 100 concurrent users on the game's dedicated servers. Weekly wipes keep things fresh and balanced, and PvP combat with guns and melee weapons allows you to defend against raids and take the fight to others.

Strayed is available now in Early Access on Meta Quest and Steam today for the new price of $14.99.