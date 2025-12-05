Stellar Cafe Serves Up A Release Date On Quest

Stellar Cafe, a game built around voice-first input and unscripted AI conversations with NPCs, arrives next week on Quest.

First revealed in August, Stellar Cafe is the upcoming game from AstroBeam, a developer led by former Owlchemy Labs CEO Devin Reimer. It promises an experience built around voice-first input as you interact with robotic characters across a sci-fi café. AstroBeam states it's using human-crafted NPCs that interpret your voice, providing real-time responses via large language models.

As confirmed in today's UploadVR Winter Showcase, it's now heading to Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S on December 11. While Reimer previously confirmed to UploadVR that Stellar Cafe won't be exclusive to Quest headsets, today's announcement didn't reveal anything further about additional platforms.

The upcoming game only supports hand tracking controls, and AstroBeam's using licensed technology from Owlchemy Labs. In our hands-on preview back in August, we considered it “a bold idea for a virtual reality game,” comparing it to Job Simulator but if the older hit's bots expected you to directly talk to them.

Stellar Cafe reaches the wider Meta Quest platform on December 11.