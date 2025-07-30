Star Citizen To Internally Test VR Support In Coming Months

Space exploration and combat simulation game Star Citizen has hinted for over a decade that VR support would eventually arrive, and now Cloud Imperium Games could be only months away from beginning internal testing.

During the game's Kickstarter campaign, Oculus Rift support was one of the stated rewards, and CIG briefly made good on that promise. However, the VR mode was only available for a short time in Star Citizen until the company reversed course and removed it entirely.

That early VR support was confined within Star Citizen's hangar module, giving you the basic ability to walk around the space, see your purchased ships, and sit in them. It was raw but playable, and at the time it was exhilarating to just be present in the hangar next to my ship, even with the low resolution and limited 3DoF tracking of the Oculus DK1.

First version of the hangar module.

In our reporting from 2017, Chris Roberts, chairman & CEO at Cloud Imperium and creator of the popular Wing Commander and Freelancer games of the early 2000s, mentioned internal game engine changes as the reason for the removal of virtual reality from the game. He assured the community that CIG's promise of VR support returning had not been forgotten.

The eventual coming of VR support has been backed up over the years through posts across Reddit and other social media platforms by a member of the development team known as Silvan. Describing himself as a VR enthusiast with a goal of bringing proper virtual reality support to Star Citizen, Silvan even describes his desire for VR support in the game as being his primary reason for joining the company. However, mentions of VR became more infrequent, and those of us longing for that once-removed method of play to return waited as other features took priority in CIG's busy development cycle.

Sean Tracy of CIG mentions VR support testing - 29:22

We've heard over the years that VR support is definitely coming back, and the Star Engine natively supports it, but a firm commitment has always remained elusive. At the recent Quantum Vegas 2955 event, CIG's Managing Director of Operations, Sean Tracy stated that he believes there's testing going on “in the next month or two”. Tracy also considers stereoscopic rendering the “biggest problem” with adding VR due to the performance requirements.

While Tracy's answer isn't the most direct response, a developer at Cloud Imperium Games later shared more with UploadVR. They advised that internal testing for Star Citizen's official VR functionality is indeed slated to begin within the next few months. However, no further details were provided.

A Light Source at the End of the Wormhole

CIG looks to have been quietly building towards this moment for over a decade. mobiGlas, Star Citizen’s user interface system, seems to be designed with VR and hand tracking in mind. Interacting with it in the flat version was, for me, the first hint that VR plans for the SC universe were never dropped from the roadmap.

The imminent start of VR testing is potentially huge news for those of us who've waited for over a decade to play this game in virtual reality. It also sparks hopes for proper support coming to Squadron 42, the upcoming single-player narrative-driven game CIG is developing alongside Star Citizen. This campaign-based adventure looks to be shaping up as almost a spiritual successor to the Wing Commander series of the 1990s and is slated to arrive in 2026 with a star-studded cast, though we should note that it has been repeatedly delayed in the past.

In-game character models of the voice actors in Squadron 42

Pairing all that star power with a great narrative-based space adventure set in the Star Citizen Universe has surely been a great undertaking and has no doubt contributed to delays for both titles, but I'm excited to see the results. With a cast like this and a game that almost looks like a spinoff of Wing Commander combined with Freelancer, if VR support makes its way into Squadron 42, 2026 could be a great year for fans of virtual space games.

Now that we're aware that plans for this testing are in the works, we'll be keeping a closer eye on CIG in the coming months. If there are any new updates or breaking news as it pertains to Star Citizen's upcoming VR support, keep your eyes on this space. Until then, there could be a light source visible at the end of this decade-long trip through the black hole of missing VR in Star Citizen, so hopefully we'll see those virtual stars again soon.