Skydance's Behemoth Due A “Day Seven” Patch On Quest

Skydance's Behemoth, one of the most anticipated VR games of 2024, will receive a “day seven” patch on Quest.

In the run-up to its launch on December 5, UploadVR has yet to go hands-on with the full release build of Skydance's Behemoth beyond prior demos. Today, a Skydance Games representative informed us that “Skydance's Behemoth launches this Thursday, Dec. 5, with a day-one patch for PlayStation and a day-seven patch for Meta Quest headsets.”

That leaves a long wait for Quest players compared to PlayStation VR2 owners, and it's unclear what issues this patch intends to fix on either platform. In the same statement, Skydance Games advised it had recently experienced a “cascading hardware failure that delayed testing and certification” across all platforms. However, the studio stated it's since recovered from these issues.

Notably, no mention was made of the PC VR release in this statement, and we reported last month that Behemoth seemingly won't be on Steam at launch. The studio confirmed it's coming on PC this week via Quest Link, stating “additional PC VR platforms” will follow at a later date. Skydance stated it would share an update on PC VR and Steam “in the coming weeks” but we've yet to learn more.

We'll bring you more about this upcoming release as we hear it.