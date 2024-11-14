Skydance’s Behemoth Seemingly Won't Be On Steam At Launch

Skydance's Behemoth on PC VR will only launch through Meta Quest Link on December 5.

While the upcoming action RPG is currently scheduled to launch on the same day on Quest and PS VR2, it's been unclear whether PC VR would follow. A PC VR release date was absent during its "World and Story" trailer with further details promised "in the next few weeks." It now appears that the upcoming game will reach Meta's store before Steam on PC VR.

As seen across two announcements, Skydance Games states the game will be released digitally on December 5 "with the PC VR experience available through the Meta Quest Link Cable on day one." The studio also mentions that "additional PC VR platforms" will follow at a later date.

Play Skydance’s BEHEMOTH on PC via the Quest Link on December 5th. More details on headsets and platforms to come. pic.twitter.com/7yN9OPmLNx — Skydance Games (@SkydanceGames) November 8, 2024

It's an unusual move and while Meta's PC VR store does continue receiving new releases like Metro Awakening, Steam is easily the more popular storefront and the Steam Link app has been available on Quest since last year. UploadVR contacted Skydance Games over email for clarification on its PC VR launch plans, also asking if this means cross-buy will be supported between Quest and Link.

"We have been actively developing for PCVR and Steam since day one and we will have [an] update in the coming weeks," Skydance representatives wrote us.

At a demo in New York on Wednesday night, we also asked representatives at the event if they could confirm whether the game was still coming to Steam in 2024. Skydance declined to comment on the record.

At the event, the same demo Henry Stockdale played at Gamescom was made available alongside a complete build of the game on PlayStation VR2. This PS VR2 build that Skydance intended to show, however, wasn't working on the PS5 systems that were set up there, and developers rolled back to an earlier version with some placeholder animations and missing walls.

Skydance plans to launch Behemoth on Quest 2 as well as 3 and 3S, in addition to PC VR and PS VR2. This means the studio's developers are faced with an incredibly challenging task - get the game's dynamic physics and startlingly huge monsters running smoothly on all major headsets, while also trying to benefit from the sales surge around Christmas when many people set aside money for new games to buy for their headsets.

Elsewhere, Skydance says a physical edition of Behemoth on PlayStation 5 will arrive on February 6, 2025, two months after the digital launch. Published by Maximum Entertainment, this edition comes with the "Weapons Pack" digital skins - Ancient Hero’s Sword, Thornwood Bow, Behemoth Bone Axe, and Bronze Grappling Hook.