A CPAP Mask Company Is Selling A Unique Apple Vision Pro Strap

CPAP mask company ResMed is selling an Apple Vision Pro strap, promising "the perfect balance of softness and support".

ResMed says its strap, called Kontor, is "crafted with a blend of ultra-premium materials that are gentle on skin and exclusive to ResMed" and was designed using data from "thousands" of 3D face scans.

Further, Kontor includes six modular counterweights that attach with velcro to points on the straps, balancing the hefty weight of Vision Pro itself.

ResMed Kontor is priced at $120 and available to buy from Apple. It comes in two sizes, Small and Medium/Large, corresponding to the same size as your included Vision Pro head strap from the Apple face scan.

ResMed Kontor, without the counterbalances attached.

Apple Vision Pro comes with two different head strap options in the box. The default Solo Knit Band is made of a 3D knitted fabric that feels soft and comfortable on the back of your head, but it lacks a top strap to balance the headset's weight. The optional Dual Loop Band, on the other hand, does have a side-to-side top strap, but its back strap is thinner and less comfortable. A few months after launch, Apple switched in-store demos to use the Dual Loop Band.

Last month Belkin started selling a top strap for the Solo Knit Band, in theory offering the best of both worlds. But this still doesn't offer a counterbalance to the headset's weight, and the Solo Knit Band just isn't suitable for certain hairstyles such as ponytails.

In theory, ResMed Kontor offers the ultimate solution for Apple Vision Pro comfort. It should be suitable for a wide range of hairstyles, offer support via the top strap, and provide balance for the headset's weight via the counterbalance. It's likely Apple is testing all the third-party straps so far for ideas on what to include in the box of the next Vision Pro, expected to arrive in late 2025 or early 2026.