Apple's online store now lists a side-to-side top strap for Vision Pro's Solo Knit Band, made by Belkin.

Apple Vision Pro comes with two different head strap options in the box. The default Solo Knit Band is made of a 3D knitted fabric that feels soft and comfortable on the back of your head, but it lacks a top strap to balance the headset's weight. The optional Dual Loop Band, on the other hand, does have a side-to-side top strap, but its back strap is thinner and less comfortable.

For context: Apple Vision Pro's included Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Strap.

Belkin's new $50 accessory is set to offer the best of both worlds, a top strap designed for the Solo Knit Band. It isn't on sale yet, but it's listed on Apple's store as "New", suggesting it will be soon.

Belkin's new top strap for Apple Vision Pro's Solo Knit Band.

It's still not clear why Apple didn't just ship something like this with Vision Pro instead of the entirely separate Dual Loop Band. Especially since it seemingly once explored doing so.

Apple originally demoed Vision Pro with the Solo Knit Band and a side-to-side top strap at WWDC 2023, including to us, and it appeared in one shot of Apple's Vision Pro introduction video. Just before launch, Apple even filed a design patent for it. But it never shipped.

A top strap for the Solo Knit Band was visible in one shot of Apple's original Vision Pro introduction video.

As to why such an essential accessory is coming from a third-party company instead of Apple itself, As Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman points out: "When Apple knows an accessory is needed but doesn’t want to put its brand on it, it turns to Belkin (owned by a Foxconn subsidiary)".