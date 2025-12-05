Puzzles Of The World Will Launch In Early Access Next Month

Puzzles of the World is an immersive puzzle game launching in Early Access on Quest next month.

Reminiscent of the popular VR jigsaw game Puzzling Places, Puzzles of the World lets you piece together intricate 3D miniatures, aiming to immerse you in a variety of soothing, themed environments. Developed by Astral Shores Games, this meditative experience focuses on slowing down while you take in the sights, and you keep your hands busy with its clicky bricks. Revealing its release date during the UploadVR Winter Showcase, you can see gameplay in the trailer below:

The miniatures you snap together are based on locations from around the globe, like the Yasaka Pagoda (Hōkan-ji) in Kyoto, and the famous canals of Venice. As you carefully build, one piece at a time, you'll also learn key facts about the locations, like their history and architecture, through a handy in-world booklet. Those looking to tweak the ambiance can also take advantage of Puzzles of the World's sound controls, which resemble a portable CD player, and choose between a range of ambient soundscapes.

Puzzles of the World will launch in Early Access on Quest on January 8, 2026. If you're looking for more reveals from the UploadVR Winter Showcase, an 'Everything Announced' will be available after the show.