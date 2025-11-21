Puzzling Places Adds New Replay Tool In Free Quest Update

Puzzling Places adds a 'Replay Tool' in its latest free Quest update, launching alongside the game's newest premium puzzle, “A Painter's Dream.”

The new experimental Replay Tool automatically records the many individual moments in which a new piece is added to your puzzle. At the moment the puzzle is completed, it automatically generates a full timelapse video of the entire puzzling session. This allows players to share their builds with the Puzzling Places community without the need for manual recording or editing.

Releasing alongside the Replay Tool is a new premium puzzle, “A Painter's Dream.” This peaceful riverside escape is inspired by impressionist paintings, so think water lilies, sun-dappled ponds, delicate swans, and quiet cafés. Unlike the Replay Tool, that's receiving a wider release that covers Quest, PS VR2, and Pico.

You can see that in action below.

Developed by realities.io, Puzzling Places is a relaxing 3D jigsaw puzzle game in which players can build all sorts of 3D puzzles in VR and MR modes across solo and multiplayer modes. The game continues introducing new puzzles you can tackle with different-sized piece sets, with more added monthly.

Puzzling Places is out now on Quest, Apple Vision Pro, Pico, and PS VR2, while it's also coming to Steam at a later date.