Pico & FitXR Collaborate With New 4-Week Fitness Challenge

Pico is collaborating with VR fitness app FitXR for a four-week challenge, beginning on July 3rd.

Following January's expansion with two new studios, FitXR left Meta Quest exclusivity in March after launching on both Pico Neo 3 Link and Pico 4. As part of a new VR fitness campaign, Pico users can claim a free 30-day trial and participants in this four-week challenge can track their progress to win prizes. That's based on "workout duration (measured in minutes) and FitXR in-app game score."

Registration is available now through the official website. While a FitXR subscription costs $9.99 monthly or $84 annually, signing up for this challenge offers a free 30-day trial.