Physics-Based Platformer Salmon Man Lets You Rage With Friends In Multiplayer This July

Salmon Man is a rage baiting physics-based platformer in same vein as viral hits Jump King and Getting Over It With Bennet Foddy. A multiplayer update this July will let players bring their friends in on the pain of absurdly difficult platforming.

Salmon Man's description on the Meta Horizon store says it is "made for players who love difficult games and the satisfaction of earning every victory." That is a nice way of saying it is designed to be frustrating and when we reviewed it, it lived up to the billing, though it managed to remain fun in spite of the rage.

Developer Valem Studio will up the ante with a multiplayer update in July. The update was revealed at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase:

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Players will have the added stress of competing against each other as well as the environment to make their way upstream using only their paddles. Success will unlock new paddles and achievements. Previous updates added an extreme Lava Mode in February 2026 and a new mountain map in April.

Salmon Man is out now on Steam and Meta Quest.