Phasmophobia Overhauls Evidence System In June's Chronicle Update

Phasmophobia will overhaul the VR co-op horror game's evidence collection system in next month's 'Chronicle' update.

The next major Phasmophobia update on its 2025 roadmap, Kinetic Games confirmed that 'Chronicle' arrives on June 24. This upcoming patch promises a “total overhaul” for evidence collection with three new evidence types. That adds a new 'Sound' evidence category to detect audio cues during ghost events, Spirit Box responses and Paranormal Sounds, alongside a three-tiered Sound Recorder.

Another notable change is the redesigned journal that replaces the Photos tab with a new Media tab, which contains photos, videos and these new sound recordings. The first evidence captured for any media quality system will now be marked as 'Unique', earning extra money and XP after completing a contract. Tier bonuses based on the equipment used are also provided, and the studio confirms every media capture will count towards your final payout.

Other changes coming alongside Chronicle will see next month's update introduce a reworked levelling and progression system. A brand-new main menu UI is also mentioned, alongside the usual promised array of bug fixes. Further promised changes still to come in Phasmophobia's roadmap include a Grafton Farmhouse rework with updated visuals and a redesigned layout, while a player character overhaul will follow later this year.

Phasmophobia's Chronicle update launches on June 24, and the base game is out now on Steam and PlayStation VR2.