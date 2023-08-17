Phasmophobia revamps progression with the 'Ascension' update, adding a new levelling system and equipment tiers on SteamVR.

Available in early access, Ascension brings Phasmophobia to version 0.9 and Steam details considerable changes. That chiefly focuses on a new levelling system that implements "new rates of progression, new unlocks and a prestige system." Developer Kinetic Games explains that making this system function requires resetting current players to Prestige 1, while new players start at Prestige 0.

Detailing Ascension's changes further, equipment items now have three tiers and cost "a large sum of money to unlock." DOTS evidence has been refactored "from the ground up," rewards have been adjusted and Kinetic's replaced the original training mission with a new warehouse. Moderation settings were also expanded, letting you block other players.

Regarding SteamVR-specific changes, Phasmophobia now supports Quest Pro and Vive Focus 3 headsets and adds "improved support for new HTC VR headsets." A fade has been added for VR head collisions, 'VR Smooth Monitor View' has been renamed to 'Social Screen Mode,' and Ascension removes a distortion for VR Parabolic microphone glass.

However, we aren't any closer to learning when Kinetic Games will bring Phasmophobia to PSVR 2. Announced in June alongside flatscreen releases on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, Kinetic confirmed the console releases plans were on track for late August, though a specific release date remains unknown. We'll keep you informed as soon as we hear more.

Phasmophobia is out now for PC VR on Steam Early Access.