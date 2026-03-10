Orcs Must Die! By The Blade Gets Major Update

The tower defense action slasher gets patched with combat, user-experience, balancing and performance improvements.

Teravision Games has announced a patch for their VR hybrid tower defense/melee combat game Orcs Must Die! By the Blade, which addresses numerous issues in the just-launched title. Among these are improvements to combat, weapons, and traps balancing, overall performance enhancements, and (most notably) the addition of an optional smooth turning control scheme.

Further adjustments have been made to the game's audio and narrative, multiplayer and connectivity improvements, and UI tweaks. The extensive patch notes can be seen in their entirety here.

Developed by Teravision Games, makers of the tower-defense shooter Captain Toonhead vs. The Punks from Outer Space, Orcs Must Die! By The Blade is the first VR release in the Orcs Must Die series. By the Blade builds on the long-running franchise's core gameplay loop for VR. Beyond setting up traps and auto-battling as you try to survive waves of orcs, as in traditional tower-defense, the VR version of Orcs Must Die! will have you physically wielding weapons to defend your base in first person.

Orcs Must Die! By The Blade is available now on Quest 3 and Quest 3S.