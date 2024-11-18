Niantic's Hello, Dot Arrives On Apple Vision Pro

Niantic's initial exploration into mixed reality with its Peridot franchise is now available on Apple Vision Pro.

Hello, Dot was released earlier this year on Quest 3 exploring mixed reality on Meta's headset. The experience lets you direct one of the Dots with a finger point and change their coloration using a paint bucket. Now you can do the same on Apple Vision Pro.

Hello, Dot is free to download on the visionOS App Store.

0:00 / 0:52 1× UploadVR trying Hello, Dot on Apple Vision Pro.

Last month, UploadVR exclusively reported that Niantic is planning to extend its experience for Quest 3 headsets sometime in 2025. The company told UploadVR they were looking to introduce playdates with other Dots on Quest headsets, as well as cosmetics and toys. So far, there's no word yet on whether Apple headsets will receive any further add-ons beyond the initial experience.

Niantic is best known as the development studio behind mobile gaming powerhouse Pokemon Go. While few people use the AR features in the game with their phone, the studio is developing a world map and other technologies that could eventually power impressive experiences in mixed reality mode inside headsets as well as AR glasses. A different experience called Peridot Beyond is available for Snapchat glasses, and hints at what future social interactions might be like in AR.