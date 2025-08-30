With September almost here, here are our monthly highlights for new VR games launching next month.

Summer is nearly over and though it's generally a quieter time, August had plenty of new VR/MR games with Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between, Banners & Bastions, Grit and Valor, and Into Black. Other notable releases include World War Z VR, Virtual Skate, Clawball, and Don't Move, while several games received big updates such as No Man's Sky, Walkabout, and Pinball FX VR.

With fall only a few weeks away, expect the release calendar to start picking up in time for the holidays as we've often seen. We'll continue refreshing this list as more games get announced or delayed, and our upcoming VR games list remains regularly updated for a more comprehensive look at what's coming out.

With that said, here are this September's highlights for new VR games on Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico.

DrakkenRidge - September 4 (Quest 3)

A retro-themed, semi-open world VR adventure by Garage Collective, DrakkenRidge sees you play as a Novice of the Mage Order, an ancient organization tasked with policing the use of magic. Working with a private militia maintaining law and order, this fantasy journey takes place across five different islands.

Neolithic Dawn - September 4 (PC VR)

Neolithic Dawn is a VR survival game that previously launched on Quest, where you play as a Neolithic hunter-gatherer. Should you die, you'll return as your son or daughter to a changed world. The SteamVR release has content parity with Quest, while promised visual upgrades include enhanced textures, draw distance, weather effects, and more.

Slap Fighter VR - September 4 (Quest)

Developed by Curious Games, Slap Fighter VR mixes elemental combat with dark humor. Inspired by '90s action movies, you play as John “The Invincible” Krasinsky, who's tasked with beating the Slap Syndicate that rules a dystopian city. Guided by a new master, John must learn how to use elemental slaps focused on fire, water, earth, lightning, and wind. Steam and PS VR2 versions are also planned for a later date.

CYBRID - September 5 (Quest)

Created by Tom Reason and published by Shada Games, CYBRID is an on-rails sci-fi action game reminiscent of Pistol Whip. Using swords and pistols, you're tasked with clearing through enemy cyborgs across this neon-lit city as you run, jump, dodge, and deflect incoming fire to the rhythm. Previously launched in early access on Steam, it's now heading to Quest.

UnLoop - September 5 (Pico, Quest)

Developed by Into The Radius studio CM Games, UnLoop is reminiscent of We Are One in how it records your actions and stacks them together to solve immersive puzzles. Set on a well-guarded space station called the Temporal Research Hub, your job is to infiltrate and retrieve critical data related to the constant time-looping that occurs on the station. A PC VR release window is unconfirmed.

Of Lies And Rain - September 10 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Castello Inc., Of Lies and Rain is a near-future narrative-driven FPS where you fight to save humanity from near extinction, using the ability to cross between the real and digital realms. The early access launch will feature the entire campaign, though further refinements are promised for the full release. A PS VR2 version is also coming, and demos are out on all three platforms.

Dungeons of Eternity - September 11 (PC VR)

Initially launched in 2023 on Quest, we previously named Dungeons of Eternity as our best multiplayer VR game for that year. A fantasy action RPG playable alone or with up to three other people, it's now arriving on Steam with cross-platform multiplayer support and visual enhancements, plus new content across both platforms.

ZIX - September 18 (PC VR, Quest 3)

Created by Hidden IO, ZIX is a co-op roguelike where you and up to two friends play as Acolytes, beings that feed on instability as you invade three broken worlds to feed the titular destructive force. Each realm is procedurally assembled, and you'll need to harvest ingredients for creating new abilities through a cauldron back at your hub. That's arriving in early access.

Blacktop Hoops - September 2025 (PS VR2)

Blacktop Hoops is an arcade streetball-inspired VR basketball game by Vinci Games. Previously launched on most major platforms, this comes with a campaign that sees you rise from the local ranks to fight bosses and take on the big leagues. Online multiplayer is also supported with multiple modes.

My Monsters - September 2025 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Brazilian studio Ludact (Unbinary), My Monsters uses a hand-painted art style for a surreal journey across Onirium with environmental puzzle solving. Joined by a “small, frightened” monster called Moti, you confront creatures designed to represent common psychological struggles that include loneliness, fear, and anxiety.

Sushi Ben VR - September 2025 (PC VR)

Created by Big Brane Studios, Sushi Ben is written by Hatoful Boyfriend's creator, Hato Moa. A narrative adventure game inspired by real-life experiences and anime, this slice-of-life sim sees you saving a sushi bar from being shut down by land developers. That's now heading to PC with an optional flatscreen mode.

