Atompunk Puzzler UnLoop Arrives This Year On Quest And Pico

UnLoop is a temporally twisted puzzle game arriving on Quest and Pico this fall.

Developed by CM Games (Into the Radius 2), UnLoop asks players to help themselves in the literal sense reminiscent of We Are One, by recording your actions and stacking them together to solve immersive puzzles. Set on a vibrant, but well-guarded space station called the Temporal Research Hub, the job at hand is to infiltrate and retrieve critical data related to the constant time-looping that occurs on the station. With run-ending obstacles like turrets and laser walls, the only way to succeed is to sacrifice yourself first.

You can check out the gameplay in the teaser trailer below:

Alongside dodging and diving past and through barriers, you can also throw objects and record voice memos to keep track of your loops. When, inevitably, things start to go wrong in UnLoop, you can delete and rewrite the action loop and start again. The Atompunk map itself is also broken up into sectors, such as the Nexus Frame and Asset Assembly Factory, with each new area providing more chaos-inducing mechanics to toil against.

UnLoop will be available on Quest and Pico this fall, with a PC VR port planned 'for a later date'.