Free-To-Play Clawball Gets Full Release On Quest

Clawball, the free-to-play VR cat soccer game from Pixel Ripped's studio, received its full release on Quest.

Originally launched last October in early access, Clawball is a 3v3 soccer game from ARVORE (Pixel Ripped, YUKI) that takes inspiration from Gorilla Tag. Now available with its full release, Version 1.0 promises changes like being able to climb everywhere using your claws and a new match zone in the lobby, which lets you see who's on each team before starting a game.

Other changes include expanding the social lobby with a new area called 'The Clawbar,' which shows the latest 'Play of the Week' video, top-rated fan art, and a statue of the last championship winners. A new season is now live with a season pass, free cosmetics are available if you play the game now, and more.

We previously went hands-on before last year's early access launch, and we came away feeling broadly positive. Though we considered the combination of using your arm swinging and hitting the ball "awkward" - something ARVORE says has also been improved with Version 1.0 - we believed “there's a good foundation ARVORE can build upon.”

Clawball is out now on the Meta Quest platform.