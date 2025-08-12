Co-Op Roguelite ZIX Enters Early Access Soon On Quest 3 & PC VR

ZIX, a VR co-op roguelite where you become the destructive force invading realms, enters early access next month on Steam and Quest 3.

Developed by Hidden IO, ZIX sees you and up to two friends playing as Acolytes, beings that feed on instability as you invade three broken worlds to feed the titular destructive force. Each realm is procedurally assembled so it never offers the exact same path twice, and you'll need to harvest ingredients for creating new abilities through a cauldron back at your hub.

Taking a largely gesture-based approach to VR combat, ZIX doesn't use face buttons for specific actions. This comes down to the triggers, grip buttons, and your own motion as you vault walls, deflect bullets, hurl bombs, parry attacks, and more. Cross-platform multiplayer and solo play are both supported, and this campaign sees you facing a range of bosses.

For the early access launch, Hidden IO states ZIX will use this period to “refine balance, expand world recipes, squash (or keep) bugs, and integrate community feedback.” Regular content updates are promised throughout early access with new ingredients, augments, narrative threads, and more, too.

ZIX reaches early access on September 18 on Steam and Quest 3.