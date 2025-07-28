Cybrid Takes Pistol Whip-Inspired Rhythm Action To Quest This September

VR arcade rhythm game Cybrid heads to Quest this September in early access.

Created by Tom Reason and published by Shada Games, Cybrid is an on-rails sci-fi action game reminiscent of Pistol Whip. Using swords and pistols, you're tasked with clearing through enemy cyborgs across this neon-lit city as you run, jump, dodge, and deflect incoming fire to the rhythm. This includes customizable color schemes for the levels, weapons, and enemies, alongside modifications like time acceleration or “error immunity.”

Originally launched in 2021 on Steam, Cybrid has been in early access ever since. Developer Tom Reason previously advised that they had temporarily suspended development before restarting in fall 2024. Since then, it's continued receiving updates across 2025, like last month's summer-themed Hot Vacation patch, new levels, and a supporter's pack.

While it's currently not displaying on the Meta Horizon Store page, the developer informed UploadVR that the Quest version will also be an early access launch. A further content update is planned following this upcoming port, though it's currently unknown if this will be the Version 1.0 launch.

Cybrid reaches the wider Meta Quest platform on September 5, and it's out now on Steam.