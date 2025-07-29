August is relatively quiet for new VR games right now, but we've rounded up a few highlights.

Summer is usually slow for new VR games, though July still had a few highlights. This month saw us try Table Troopers, Clone Drone, Prison Boss Prohibition, Elsewhere Electric, The Pirate, and Jungle Man. Our thoughts on V-Racer Hoverbike and Sky Runner: Drone Hero are also coming soon. Elsewhere, we tested the latest bHaptics TactSuits, the Yaw 3 motion simulator, and the StrikerVR Mavrik haptic gun.

We'll refresh this list as more games get announced or delayed, and our upcoming VR games list is also regularly updated. While Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate on Pico and Elemental Towers both currently list August release dates, repeat delays mean we've not included them for now. This rule will apply for other games that have had multiple delays going forward, too.

For now, here are this August's highlights for new VR games on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

Hidden Memories of the Gardens Between - August 7 (PC VR, Quest)

Originally launched for flatscreen platforms in 2018, Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between is a puzzle adventure that finds two best friends, Arina and Frendt, falling into a strange world. Arriving in a land filled with garden islands, you're tasked with manipulating time to discover each island's secrets. We had strong impressions in our recent preview, which you can read below.

World War Z VR - August 12 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Saber Interactive, World War Z VR reimagines the studio's flatscreen zombie shooter of the same name from a first-person perspective with a single-player only adventure. We didn't have the best impressions in our recent preview of the game's first chapter, though we'll bring you our full review when we can.

Frost Survival VR - August 14 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Wenkly Studio (Astro Hunters VR, Elven Assassin), the upcoming sandbox Frost Survival VR is set in an inhospitable icy world with a mysterious story at its core. Promising dynamic weather conditions, resource management, crafting, base building, and a sanity meter to contend with, that's out soon.

Hide The Corpse - August 18 (PS VR2)

Launched on Quest last year, Hide The Corpse gives you four minutes before the cops arrive to hide a dead body. Stuffing the lifeless ragdoll out of view across various environments promises a highly comedic premise, we had positive thoughts in our impressions last year, and a Steam release is also coming at a later date.

Grit and Valor: 1949 - August 21 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Grit and Valor - 1949 by Milky Tea and nDreams is a real-time tactics roguelite that uses a visual perspective inspired by tabletop war games. Set in an alternate history timeline where the Axis forces dominate Europe, you command an elite mech squadron to liberate Europe as a General. You're tasked with fending off this threat across a full campaign.

Virtual Skate - August 21 (PC VR, Quest 3)

Virtual Skate is a physics-based skating simulator that's arriving this month in early access. Developer Flip Axis Studios promises this features “full 3D control” over your feet, you can customize your avatar and board, while multiplayer lobbies for up to four people are supported. If you'd like to jump in sooner, a PC VR demo is currently available.

Iron Guard: Salvation - August 2025 (Quest)

A direct sequel to 2021's Iron Guard by Xlab Digital, Iron Guard: Salvation is a tower defense game with RTS elements that sees us fending off a new threat across the solar system years after defeating Akris. It's getting a staggered release across other platforms, starting with Steam “soon after” the Quest launch, eventually heading to PS VR2 and Pico near the end of 2025.

Space Explorers Ultimate Edition - August 2025 (Quest)

After working on several Space Explorers experiences like the ISS Experience , Felix & Paul Studios is now releasing what it calls “a revolutionary new chapter” in this series. Featuring mixed reality support and hand tracking controls, it's out later this month after initially targeting a July launch.

If you're releasing a new VR game we should know about for this article or future monthly round-ups, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

