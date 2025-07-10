Iron Guard Salvation Confirms August Launch For VR Tower Defense Sequel

Iron Guard Salvation is bringing a new tower defense game with real-time strategy elements to most major platforms soon.

Following 2021's Iron Guard by Xlab Digital, Iron Guard: Salvation is a direct sequel that tasks us with fending off a new threat years after defeating Akris. A new fight for survival ensues across the solar system. While a specific release date wasn't confirmed, it's arriving this August on Quest. Here's the teaser trailer.

Across these fights, Iron Guard Salvation involves building and upgrading turrets, managing resources and fending off enemies across a campaign mode. In a prepared statement, Xlab Digital founder and CEO Zubin Wadia calls this a “more cinematic” sequel that's been specifically built for VR, and it's worth noting the original game later received a flatscreen edition.

Salvation also offers tools like an “auto-drone mode” or hero units with specific abilities, while each mission promises different terrains, objectives and enemy types with a focus on replayability. Adjustable difficulty levels are also mentioned, and the studio calls this a “standalone narrative” that doesn't require knowledge of the original game. Leaderboards are also available.

Today's news follows the original Iron Guard reaching PlayStation VR2 back in May. Speaking to UploadVR, Xlab Digital confirmed that the Steam version will arrive “soon after” the Quest launch, while Salvation's Pico and PS VR2 editions target a launch closer to the end of this year. Cross-buy and cross-progression are not supported, and there's a limited time pre-order discount too.