Hands-On: StrikerVR Mavrik Haptic Gun In Under Cover, Tower Tag & Laser Limbo

Designed with powerful haptics, the StrikerVR Mavrik Blaster aims to redefine the way players engage with shooting games in VR and mixed reality. We put this new gun controller to the test across the games it currently supports, so read on for our hands-on impressions.

From the minute you pick this controller up, it's clear that StrikerVR Mavrik is looking to attract enthusiasts wanting an immersive shooting experience in virtual reality. This provides more than what can be achieved through traditional VR controllers or tube-based gunstock peripherals. Hoping to compete with other solutions that feature haptics, like the ForceTube from ProtubeVR or DeadEyeVR’s Enforcer Haptic Rifle Stock, the Mavrik Blaster presents an all-in-one solution that uses a single Quest controller for tracking and much more advanced haptics.

Unboxing & Setup:

Right out of the box, the Mavrik Blaster seems more like a substantial piece of equipment than a toy. It has a bit of weight to it, and the materials used in its construction feel premium to the touch. In the box we find the blaster, a bracket for mounting the left Quest controller, a 100-watt USB-C power adapter plus a heavy-duty charging cable, and some setup documentation.

Setting it up is straightforward and involves downloading the Striker Connect app from the Meta store. This is a bridge app that allows the controller's Bluetooth signal to be detected by the Quest headset. Once the headset connection is established, the app can be minimized, and games can now be run properly by attaching the left Meta Quest controller to the gun to allow for motion tracking.

Upon first sight, the built-in RGB LED effects and overall aesthetic of the blaster's angular design evoke a very TRON-like vibe. After turning it on and accidentally pressing one of the several buttons, the molded plastic body buzzed and rattled as the gun's included haptics demo loop began to cycle between gunshots and laser blasts, each providing a satisfying and unique haptic effect. Finding this little demonstration of what was to come directly out of the box made the unboxing an outstanding experience.

Game Testing

Under Cover

My standout experience during testing is certainly Under Cover. This game seamlessly combines nostalgic elements reminiscent of those old arcade light gun games with modern mechanics for VR. The most significant difference here from the arcade cabinets is that the Striker's advanced haptics heighten the sense of realism, making you feel as if you're truly wielding a firearm and not a toy light gun.

Each shot from the various weapon types in the game offers unique feedback, amplifying the excitement I feel while I try to collect all the available weapons. Playing this game that I was already very familiar with again, but in this new way, exceeded my expectations as I navigated through its various missions and challenges. Under Cover makes excellent use of the Mavrik and demonstrates its full potential. This game is one that I highly recommend be the first thing anyone purchasing this accessory plays with it.

Tower Tag

Tower Tag is a game where the Blaster’s strengths really show. This competitive experience relies on strategic maneuvers and fast reflexes, and the accuracy added with the Mavrik significantly improves my aiming precision. Jumping from tower to tower at the slide and press of the conveniently placed thumb button while outmaneuvering your opponent across this vast arena feels great.

Upon initially loading the game, though, I've encountered some minor frustrations. Since Tower Tag is defaulted to right-handed settings, I had already set that controller down and mounted the left one to the gun. This is a minor frustration since the gameplay feels fluid once I adjust the game's settings, and playing with the blaster makes everything much more engaging. The tactile sensations of recoil that were now present are satisfying, making Tower Tag an even more exhilarating experience than it is with just the Touch controllers.

Laser Limbo

With Laser Limbo, the Striker Blaster enters the realm of mixed reality gameplay. In this game, you set up a battlefield filled with obstacles, barriers, and laser grids with the goal of defeating bots in single-player or other players in multiplayer gameplay. This involves navigating the lasers, ducking behind augmented barriers for cover during intense shootouts, and surviving long enough to make it to the pre-set goal.

Setting up is extensive and requires manually mapping my walls and all the objects in the room again, showing a need for the recent continuous scanning features we've seen in a few titles since Meta released camera access to developers.

While Laser Limbo was interesting in the single-player mode, it definitely would have been better in a multiplayer setting with a much larger environment to play in. Playing it in a small area like my living room and hallway isn't ideal but it allows me to see the potential for something like this game played with several friends in a larger, almost paintball-sized arena setting.

The Haptics Inside

At the core of the StrikerVR Mavrik is its advanced haptic system designed by Titan Haptics. Unlike most traditional VR controllers that only offer rumble effects, the Mavrik includes two dynamic vibration motors under its sleek frame that are custom-tuned to deliver more realistic effects across a wide range of sensations. While playing supported games, the haptics provided an experience where every gunshot, explosion, and laser blast felt closer to being lifelike.

I'm finding it precise enough to allow my brain to differentiate between different sensations, like the forceful kickback of a handgun and the shotgun's powerful recoil in Under Cover. You can feel a subtle thud from slapping in a fresh clip or the laser blasts leaving the gun barrel in Tower Tag, which makes each in-game action feel more immersive.

The High Cost Of Deeper Immersion

With high-quality materials, an advanced haptics engine, programmable LED lighting, and even sound effects, the Mavrik will cost $599 for a single gun, or you could grab a two-pack for $1099. StrikerVR also offers another version, the Mavrik-Pro for Enterprise, at $950 for VR arcade owners who also want to purchase these guns.

Though it brings a nice bump in the levels of immersion you can achieve, the lack of wider game support is concerning. With only three games available to play and no mention of new ones on the way from the company's website, that ultimately makes this controller difficult to recommend if you're not heavily into the three games it currently supports.

While the game support is limited, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time testing the StrikerVR Mavrik and couldn't imagine playing Under Cover or Tower Tag now without it. I sincerely hope that StrikerVR gains wider developer support or, better yet, finds a way to make the gun more universally compatible across multiple gun-based games while also including PC VR support.