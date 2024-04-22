Laser Limbo turns your living space into a mixed reality laser tag arena, and an open beta is available on Quest App Lab.

Developed by freeroam.ar, Laser Limbo gives you laser pistols and overlays each person's body with an avatar vest. Previously released as a location-based entertainment experience, the Quest, Laser Limbo features several modes: Coin Chase for collecting cash, the more strategic Team Puzzling, and Shooter, which pits you against AI enemies in solo play or other players.

Reminiscent of Laser Dance, each mode also includes laser traps that you must avoid touching. Once you've set up the room layout, the map editor allows you to place spawn locations, virtual walls, and more. The studio states this editor also lets you "create new game scenarios in your home."

This isn't the first time we've seen laser tag-like games in mixed reality. Resolution Games (Demeo) previously announced that it's working on Spatial Ops, a 1-8 player competitive multiplayer shooter. Currently in open beta on SideQuest, Spatial Ops supports classic game modes like Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Free-For-All and Domination.

Laser Limbo is available now on Quest App Lab, while the full release is planned for Q3 2024.