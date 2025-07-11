Grit and Valor - 1949 Takes Dieselpunk Real-Time Tactics To VR Soon

Grit and Valor - 1949 is a real-time tactics roguelite heading to major VR platforms next month.

Using a visual perspective inspired by tabletop war games, Grit and Valor - 1949 takes place in an alternate history timeline where the Axis forces dominate Europe. Commanding an elite Mech Squadron to liberate Europe as a General, you're tasked with fending off this threat across a full campaign by regrouping at the Resistance Base, upgrading units, and redeploying as necessary.

While Grit and Valor - 1949 appeared during our UploadVR Summer Showcase today, we recently learned more when Sony highlighted four upcoming PS VR2 games last month. Joining news for Meteora, Dreams of Another and Hotel Infinity, it's here where we first learned a VR adaptation for the previously released flatscreen tactical roguelite was in development.

It's the latest title from nDreams alongside the upcoming Reach, and the veteran studio is assisting in this adaptation. Grit and Valor - 1949 was originally developed by UK studio Milky Tea, who also form part of the Aonic Collective alongside nDreams, while the game's being published under Aonic's publishing arm, Megabit.

Grit and Valor - 1949 is coming to Quest, PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR on August 21. The flatscreen edition is already available on Steam.