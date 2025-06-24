Sony Highlights Four New Games Coming To PS VR2 Soon

Sony highlighted four new PlayStation VR2 titles heading to its platform.

In case you thought that the Quest 3S Xbox Limited Edition launch was the only surprise news drop today, think again. Announced on PlayStation's X (formerly Twitter) account, PS VR2 is getting four new titles, with many arriving later this year. Each game has a featured post on the PlayStation Blog, and we've rounded up all the details below.

Stay tuned 👀



We've got new details on 4 upcoming #PSVR2 games coming shortly... — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 24, 2025

Dreams of Another

0:00 / 1:16 1×

Developed by Q-Games (the team behind the PixelJunk series), Dreams of Another is an exploration game where players blast through a surreal particle-filled world searching for philosophical answers. As part of the surprise announcement, Q-Games released a first look at gameplay from the shooter, which, alongside dreamy visuals, showcased the player switching between third and first-person perspectives – a feature only available to PS VR2 players.

Dreams of Another will launch on PS5 and PlayStation VR2 later this year.

Meteora

Developed by Big Boot Games, Meteora is a survival racing game where players take control of a meteor as it blazes through outer space. Among the stars, there's all manner of debris to encounter, such as hazardous asteroid belts and hostile meteors, as well as handy objects like energy crystals, which can increase your mass and velocity, boosting you forward. As the cosmos passes you by, it's up to you to discern helpful from harmful and fight against the haptic feedback in your Sense controllers.

Meteora will be launching on PlayStation VR2 next year.

Grit and Valor -1949

0:00 / 0:34 1×

Set in an alternate history where the Axis forces have taken control of Europe, Grit and Valor -1949 is a real-time tactics roguelite that asks players to take back the power as the commander of an elite Mech Squadron. Launching on PS5, with full PS VR 2 support, Grit and Valor – 1949 enables players to experience competitive warfare from a top-down perspective. Here, budding tacticians will use their hands to manually pick and position soldiers before watching them fight it out in pint-sized, painterly battlefields.

Grit and Valor – 1949 is launching on PS5 and PlayStation VR2 on August 21.

Hotel Infinity

0:00 / 1:32 1×

Hotel Infinity is the follow-up to developer Studio Chyr's BAFTA-nominated puzzle game Manifold Garden, and allows players to explore a twisty hotel filled with complex head-scratchers and architectural anomalies. During the trailer, we got a taste of Hotel Infinity's unusual setting and saw floor plans being rearranged with the pull of the lever, as well as a whole room hiding inside what seemed to be a small cupboard.

As part of the PlayStation Blog post, it was also revealed that Manifold Garden composer Laryssa Okada would be returning to create an original soundtrack for the upcoming game. Hotel Infinity will make its PlayStation VR2 debut later this year.