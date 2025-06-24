Hotel Infinity Is A VR Puzzle Follow-Up To Manifold Garden Arriving Later This Year

Hotel Infinity, a spiritual sequel to Manifold Garden, has been announced for PS VR2 and Quest.

Manifold Garden creator Studio Chyr has revealed its newest mind-bending VR puzzle game, Hotel Infinity. Due out later this year, this puzzle adventure game is set in a warped version of a Grand Hotel where not everything is as it seems. Described as exploring a series of “impossible spaces”, its unique approach to reality-breaking puzzles will test minds to think outside of the box throughout its journey.

Building on the success of the cerebral architecture-based puzzles in its previous entry, developer Studio Chyr is focused on delivering a roomscale-first experience, where you can explore the surreal Hotel Infinity within a 2 x 2 meter space. Taking inspiration from dreamlike scenarios, nothing is as it appears in this high-end inn, as inoffensive briefcases might be full of surprises, while elevators, doors, and closets will not behave as one might expect. VR’s defining interaction mechanics with every object will be used to escape the seemingly unending hallways of this liminal space.

Offering further accessibility options, players will also be able to engage with the environment in alternative locomotion controls for Sitting and Standing modes beyond the room-scale playspace. Regarding the PS VR2 version, Hotel Infinity will implement the use of its haptic feedback and Sense controllers “to get fully immersed”, as mentioned in the PlayStation Blog.

Hotel Infinity releases later this year for Quest and PlayStation VR2.