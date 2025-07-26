bHaptics TactSuit Air, TactSuit Pro & TactSleeve Review

I suited up in the latest vests and armbands from bHaptics to explore just how far down the haptics rabbit hole these peripherals can take you.

We were provided with two TactSuit bundles from bHaptics, the Starter Bundle and FPS Bundle. Each comes with a vest and armbands, with the difference being that Starter includes the TactSuit Air, with 16 vibration points, while FPS includes TactSuit Pro, with 32.

Unboxing, Hardware & Build Quality

Inside the TactSuit Starter Bundle package, you'll find the TactSuit Air vest, with its 16 Eccentric Rotating Masses (ERM) motors arranged to distribute feedback across both the chest and upper back. The shell for the vest uses a breathable synthetic fabric with a neoprene inner lining. These materials are relatively flexible and lightweight, coming in at two and a half pounds total, making the Air more suited for long gameplay sessions.

This bundle also includes a pair of TactSleeves, adding another four ERM motors per arm, and a bundled TP-Link Bluetooth 5.3 USB dongle that supports the vest's Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wireless connectivity. Three heavy-duty USB-C cables are also included, but notably absent was a dedicated charging brick, a trend for many manufacturers in recent years. Not everyone always has spare charging bricks lying around, so it would be nice to see companies return to including everything a customer might need to use the device, especially when it's already an expensive purchase.

In comparison, the FPS Bundle containing the Pro version of the vest doubles the amount of ERMs to 32, a departure from the original TactSuit's 40. The motor arrangement is also more tightly packed now, and with the Pro model, it's all controlled by an on-vest customizable RGB backlit dial. This allows for fine-tuning the intensity, particularly apparent in the added upper chest and lower back zones that are absent in the Air model.

The Pro model uses a thicker rubber-like outer material, increasing the vest's overall weight to slightly over four pounds. These sleek black materials used also make it look like tactical gear, compared to the cloth in the Air that more resembles a cheap superhero costume from Wish. The Pro model also improves adjustability with a more sturdy strapping system on each side.

Aside from the different vests, both bundles include an identical pair of TactSleeves and the same accessories.

bHaptics also provided a TactVisor facial interface, which gives you four additional ERMs through a replaceable facepad. While meant to be universal, I'm unable to attach it to my Quest 3's default facial interface because Meta moved away from removable padding in its third generation of headsets. So if you have a Quest 3 or 3S, you've got two choices: purchase an additional 3rd-party face gasket that allows for attaching the TactVisor via Velcro strips, or surgically remove the existing padding from your Quest 3 or 3S facial interface and use some additional Velcro strips to secure it.

Since I didn't want to mangle my only Quest 3 face mask, I tested the TactVisor with my Play For Dream MR headset instead. That's because it uses a traditional hook-and-loop-style method for connecting padding to the interface, and the haptic facepad fits like a glove on this headset.

Setup & Connectivity

bHaptics TactSuit vests can operate either wirelessly via Bluetooth or in wired mode using a standard 1/8” headphone cable and included audio splitter. This dual connection capability allows support for various PCs and standalone VR headsets. Detection of the vest and sleeves when using the included dongle during my initial setup is quick and easy, and pairing via the Bluetooth menu on Quest headsets is straightforward too. Both methods require the installation of the bHaptics player software, which is your command-and-control interface.

The bHaptics Player app also lets you switch between either native or modded in-haptics support as well as the system's audio-to-haptics interface, which provides a nice sensation but is not targeted in the same way as native SDK integration. This makes it feel more like bass washing over your body at a loud rock concert vs. the curated experience you get when a game has support built in.

Ergonomics & Long-Term Wear

Both vests are well designed and provide much better and more even weight distribution when compared to bHaptics' older TactSuits, showing improvements that are immediately noticeable for anyone who ever wore its first-generation gear. Like the earlier versions, thermal buildup across my body is still an issue when using the vest and is noticeable during longer play segments. I was slightly uncomfortable after about an hour of intense gameplay, especially using the thicker Pro model vest, meaning I needed to take a quick break before continuing.

The TactSleeves are also an improvement over the previous models I've tried but still maintain a blood pressure cuff-style strap. Over time, that becomes somewhat uncomfortable as it tends to dig into my arms at the inner-elbow joint while I bend them. The sleeves also use a rubber-like grip tape on the inner forearm pads that might cause sensory issues for some users. I noticed over a play session that as the sleeve moves when I start to sweat, the grip materials tend to tug at the fine hairs on my arm. This causes a noticeable sensation that takes me out of the deeper immersion I'm feeling. That's easily negated by placing cloth between the grips and my skin but came with the side effect of the sleeves no longer feeling or staying securely fastened to my arms unless I made the cuffs very tight.

With the TactVisor, the jury is still out. It's an interesting sensation, especially in a game like Thrill of the Fight, but overall this piece of the TactSuit feels like a gimmick and is very uncomfortable against my face for long-term wear. Unlike the facial haptics I’ve experienced in the PlayStation VR 2, the bHaptics TactVisor tends to distract and take me out of any immersion I'm feeling. At higher power levels it also has the effect of causing my vision to vibrate in sync with the haptics, creating a strange optical anomaly that seems to last for a few minutes after my session ends.

In the Thrill of the Fight, though, this anomaly actually added to the immersion, as every time I get punched in the face, I slightly lose my vision, mimicking taking a real-world hit. With better comfort and tuning, the TactVisor haptic face pad might be a nice add-on, but currently, it's not something I can recommend.

Software & Integration

bHaptics supports a wide range of VR games natively across multiple platforms, thanks to developers supporting the SDK, and once the software is set up, it can load profiles automatically.

For non-native apps, the bHaptics Player on Windows allows for custom mapping and use of community profiles. It also has an Audio to Haptics feature that converts all the sounds on your PC or mobile device into non-targeted haptics that rely on bass and other cues to activate the vest's ERMs. While this is an interesting experience, especially for watching a movie or listening to music, in games it unsurprisingly isn't as robust a feeling compared to native support.

bHaptics also offers a companion mobile app for Android and iOS that simplifies firmware updates, provides profile testing, and offers real-time game tuning, allowing for dialing in settings to levels that feel comfortable and immersive from right inside the games. The mobile companion app is a great way to control the entire experience across all systems and much better than having to Alt-Tab out on PC to try to change a setting on the fly.

Gameplay Testing

For my first test I chose Epic Roller Coasters from B4T games on Quest due to its native support for both the TactSuit and the Yaw 3 motion simulator, which I had personally acquired shortly before receiving the vests. It was great timing - all I could think of was pairing these two devices to create an experience that really brings home the sensation of riding a roller coaster.

Feeling advanced haptics pulsating through my body and arms, coupled with the more basic rumble sensations the chair itself was providing, was incredible. For a moment, all of my senses became virtually engaged. And it got my mind racing as to the other types of games that might be enhanced by the TactSuit.

Wearing the Air vest this time, I decided to suit up and drop back into one of my favorite zombie-infested landscapes, Arizona Sunshine 2.

While I've played this game many times before, the added sensation of feeling simulated gunshots, explosions, and zombie attacks made it significantly more intense than ever before.

Arizona Sunshine 2 is a game where the native support shines, and some sensations border on feeling almost entirely real. For example, when dropping a clip into the in-game vest I could feel it slide across my chest as it fell into its place. Even with the more limited 16 ERMs offered in the Air vest, it was still a very satisfying experience.

After hunting down more zombies and testing out a few other FPS-style games, I decided it was time to jump into some form of vehicle simulation.

For this, I chose the recently released V-Racer Hoverbike, since it also has native haptics support. Wearing the Pro again, it's another great experience where the vest and sleeves really add to the feeling of the hoverbike's motor rumbling beneath me. The haptics also enhance the rush of acceleration plus the feeling of going off-track and bumping into the side walls, which I've done so many times, but never like this.

Look for some more in-depth hands-on coverage soon where I'll suit up in the TactSuit Pro again and jump into my motion simulator to take V-Racer Hoverbike out for a proper spin.

These games are just a sampling of the vast library of the 300 native and mod-supported games that are now available for bHaptics TactSuits.

Completing The TactSuit

Aside from vests, sleeves, and facial interfaces, bHaptics also makes modules for feet and has an interesting pair of haptic gloves available on its website as well that are currently geared towards developers. I previously tried the TactGloves at CES this year when I met with Deborah Oyeyinka, Global Marketing Manager for bHaptics, at its booth.

Deborah walked me through a demo where I could feel sensations meant to simulate various tactile pressures as I went to pet a cat, manipulate buttons and switches. I could even feel the sensation of running water across my fingertips. When these gloves are ready for prime time, they aim to bring more sensations like those associated with physical touch into the virtual world. We're excited to go hands-on again for an in-depth look once the tech is ready.

Overall, the TactSuit Starter and FPS bundles elevate my sense of immersion while playing games in VR. But I'm sure the big question on plenty of readers' minds right about now is: “Was this enough of a bump in immersion to justify the high cost?”

For those with the budget, the TactSuit Air stands as a practical entry into wearable VR haptic tech, providing a lightweight and easy-to-fit design that offers basic tactile immersion. This bundle is best suited for new users or those wanting a more affordable option, and can be purchased at the current sale price of just under $400.

The Pro, with its larger ERM array and extended battery, delivers finer precision and more robust intensity for those gamers wanting to spend more for extra realism in combat or simulation games. With the additional features the Pro has, this model comes at a much higher price tag and is currently on sale for $650.

For anyone wanting VR interaction to be more than just visual and auditory sensations, these bHaptics bundles do provide what I currently consider to be one of the most consistent and technically mature solutions on the market. The advances in physical immersion I got using both Air and Pro make me confident that we're getting closer than ever to the fictional X1 Haptic Bootsuit from Ready Player One.