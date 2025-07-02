Ride Roller Coasters At Home With A Seated Motion Simulator & Haptics

With a VR headset, a high-quality motion rig, and good haptic gear, roller coaster enthusiasts can now get a similar experience right in the comfort of their own homes.

Growing up, I always looked forward to our annual family vacation to one of the Six Flags amusement parks in Texas, Astroworld in particular being a standout. That park had one of the biggest and fastest wooden coasters in the 80s, the Texas Cyclone. Each year we would go, and I would get in line to ride it only to nope out… until the one year I didn't. That ride changed everything for me, and suddenly I couldn't get enough of these twisted monstrosities of wood and steel. This ignited a passion that over the years had me seeking faster and more extreme roller coasters in each new place I would visit.

With kids of my own now, after taking only a few family vacations to amusement parks, I quickly realized that the high cost of tickets and travel these days is putting one of my favorite outdoor activities out of reach. For a family of five, when combining entry prices, travel, lodging, and meal expenses, the cost for a trip like this could end up being thousands of dollars. That's just to visit one amusement park, let alone the several it would take to ride as many coasters that are available with no travel required in VR.

0:00 / 0:59 1×

The coaster experience has been a staple of VR demos, dating all the way back to the original Rift Coaster app for the Oculus DK1. Over the years, we've seen various roller coasters and other amusement park rides emulated in virtual reality, but in my mind, there was always something missing in that experience: the feeling of motion. Back in the day, I would shake and manually move a swivel chair for riders who were demoing my VR gear, but that still wasn't a great experience. However, flash forward a few years, and with the proper equipment, that experience is now attainable.

I recently received a Yaw 3 motion simulator and bHaptics gear, which got me wondering what it might be like to use a setup like this for riding roller coasters in VR. After going down both the PC VR and standalone rabbit holes, I found two great games that bring the thrill of riding those twisted steel or wooden monstrosities right into the comfort of my living room. While there are various other amusement park-style experiences available in virtual reality, No Limits 2 for PC VR and Epic Roller Coasters on both Quest and PC really nail the experience for different reasons.

0:00 / 4:58 1× Dynasty Dash - Epic Roller Coasters Quest 3 gameplay

Epic Roller Coasters

Epic Roller Coasters has been a go-to for many virtual thrill-seekers since it first debuted in 2018 and has been in constant development ever since, with recent updates adding real-time shadows and the ability to try a paid coaster for free. Motion platform and bHaptics support were also included, so this was a perfect match for the system I was attempting to cobble together.

One of the best things about Epic Roller Coasters in this use case is that you can enjoy the experience with no PC required; B4T Games was one of the first developers to add the Yaw and bHaptics SDKs. That allows the app to work standalone with no PC required or additional motion compensation or other software needed to get the motion chair moving correctly and your chest and arms buzzing.

Epic Roller Coasters has different modes of play consisting of traditional coaster rides, each with a shooter game and a race component, as well as the ability to ride in multiplayer.

When the simulator started up, I'm immediately noticing those familiar and surprisingly real-feeling clicks and clacks of the track below me from the built-in motor-driven haptics, as well as from the vest I'm wearing. As the cart started ascending towards the first drop, my heart began beating faster, and I noticed something was already a bit different here. Since I'm familiar with Epic Roller Coasters after playing it across the years, I intentionally chose a track I knew well enough to see if adding motion and haptics truly makes that much of a difference, and WOW… it really does. I picked a shooter for my first ride, and while I'm normally a good shot in most VR games, that additional motion here really makes me rethink my aim and timing with every squeeze of the triggers.

Playing Epic Roller Coasters like this feels amazing. Even though I've played the game so many times before, I feel like I'm experiencing it for the first time all over again. With some tracks rated as extreme that have speeds exceeding 180 MPH, jumping into Epic Rollercoasters with the Yaw 3 motion simulator and bHaptics Tacsuit Pro brings a new sense of fear to every drop. I can feel the sense of speed these tracks can achieve in a whole new way.

With an entry mentioning location-based entertainment (LBE) support in the game's menu, I encourage readers who might be curious to have an experience similar to this to seek out and support your local VR arcades and attractions. Perhaps you will get lucky and they will have Epic Roller Coasters set up on a motion rig waiting for you.

0:00 / 2:16 1× Crystal Beach Cyclone—No Limits 2 PC VR Gameplay

No Limits 2

While the tracks and animated environments in Epic Roller Coasters are wonderful, for some virtual coaster enthusiasts it's all about the realism. No Limits 2 delivers just that… real coasters that exist in actual amusement parks, meticulously recreated and ready to ride in VR.

No Limits 2 has been a staple of the coaster enthusiast community since the release of its predecessor, No Limits, back in 2001. Developed by Ole Lange, the original No Limits was a coaster simulation that appealed to hobbyists and also allowed them to design, build, and ride their own theme park creations. In the game's follow-up, No Limits 2 takes everything to the next level with enhanced graphics, more sophisticated physics, and native VR support.

In No Limits 2, coaster designers can build insanely detailed tracks, complete with physics that mirror real-world coasters, a few of which I have actually ridden. No Limits 2 is also used by both amateur coaster enthusiasts and even some professional designers who prototype new roller coaster concepts. The community that has built up over the years often shares their new creations, some of which are additional faithful reconstructions of existing rides and some truly extreme designs meant to push the boundaries of physics and coaster engineering. Players can download these user-generated tracks and try them.

Using the Yaw 3 motion simulator here delivers an intense and frighteningly believable experience. For this test, I chose what is historically considered one of the most extreme and dangerous wooden coasters of its day. The Crystal Beach Cyclone began its run with a tragedy when a rider fell to his death on the park's opening day in 1938. Since my childhood nemesis roller coaster was the Texas Cyclone, I had to try this one in the simulator, and I'm glad I did.

With a steep drop to start things off, from there it's off to the rickety races, so to speak, as I was flung up, then down, and from side to side at breakneck speeds. I can now see why a nurse was reportedly stationed at the ride's exit when it first debuted. This coaster also seems really fast, and just like most rides I've taken in the real world, it feels like it's over too soon and I wanted to immediately ride again. In my new virtual amusement park, at least there are no lines.

The Final Drop

Combining No Limits 2, the Yaw 3 motion simulator, and the bHaptics Tacsuit Pro creates one of the closest-to-real-life roller coaster experiences I've ever had outside of going to an actual amusement park. This setup offers a thrilling set of rides with a much deeper sense of immersion, delivering physical sensations that are unmatched in virtual reality.

However, such an immersive experience isn't cheap. The total investment potential VR thrill seekers would need to make for a high-quality VR headset, motion rig, and haptic gear can be prohibitive. For the home setup shown here, the total cost would be around $6000 plus shipping. Fortunately, there are a growing number of location-based virtual reality arcades offering these types of experiences making them accessible to more people around the world.

While many coaster enthusiasts may not have the resources to bring a mini amusement park into their living rooms, VR arcades help ensure that the dream of riding the ultimate virtual roller coaster can still become a reality for everyone. Whether you're doing it at home like me or at a local VR venue, the combination of these cutting-edge technologies offers an exhilarating escape that truly pushes the boundaries of what's possible in virtual reality.