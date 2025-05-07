Pack Your Winter Coat As Frost Survival VR Launches Later This Year

Frost Survival VR is an icy wilderness challenge coming to Quest and Steam later this year.

Developed by Wenkly Studio, best known for Astro Hunters VR, Survival Nation, and Elven Assassin. Frost Survival VR is a survival sandbox game that pits you against an unforgiving icy landscape after you get separated from the rest of the world. Alongside dynamic weather conditions, resource management and a sanity meter to contend with, there's crafting and base building to master, and a mysterious story to uncover.

Those who wish to brave the outer wilds with a friend can additionally take advantage of Frost Survival VR's multiplayer mode, which enables you to link up and forage together. You can check out the gameplay trailer above to see this in action.

Across the trailer, you can see players fashion a log cabin from scratch, hunt for rabbits with a bow and arrow and cook meat on an open flame. While the game appears to feature mostly real-world survival mechanics, a mythical Slenderman-like figure shows up in the final moments, suggesting that it's not just food and water you'll have to worry about.

Frost Survival VR will arrive in Q3 2025 for Quest and Steam.