The Meta Quest+ games for October 2023 have been announced – here's what you can download next month.

Introduced back in June, Meta Quest+ is the company's recent monthly games subscription service for $8 per month. September's line-up remains available until September 30 with Red Matter 2 and Another Fisherman's Tale but from October 1, Meta confirms those will be replaced with tactical military-sim Onward and city-building simulator Little Cities.

Meta Quest+ subscribers will keep these games in their library for as long as they stay subscribed, and previous months' offerings included Walkabout Mini Golf, Mothergunship: Forge, Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995. Should you cancel your membership, you will regain access to all previously redeemed games if you decide to resubscribe.

That's not the only Quest+ announcement we received today at Meta Connect 2023. Alongside a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 on release, Meta announced that anyone who purchases the 512GB model Quest 3 will also receive a six month Quest+ subscription trial. More on that below: