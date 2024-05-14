Lufthansa and Meta announced they will provide a Quest 3 headset to business class passengers on some flights starting in summer.

Described as a "pilot program (pun intended)", the scheme will see customers on "selected flights" in Lufthansa's new "Allegris" Business Class this summer offered a Quest 3 headset with a streamlined launcher preloaded with certain apps.

The specific apps haven't been detailed yet, but here's what Meta says they'll offer:

• Enjoy an immersive cinema experience with select movies and TV shows



• Listen to prominent travel podcasters and see their stories come to life through spatial videos and select 360-degree video content



• Discover travel destinations from a bird’s-eye view with virtual sightseeing previews before you arrive



• Play interactive games like Connect Four and Chess



• Relax with active meditation exercises or enjoy a passive, lean-back experience

The announcement comes alongside Meta shipping the currently-experimental Travel Mode for Quest 2 and Quest 3, which makes their positional tracking work on airplanes.