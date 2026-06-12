High-Speed Street Racer Lanesplit Announces VR Support For Steam This Month

Lanesplit, an urban motorcycle street racing game, announced VR support will be added on Steam on June 23.

The announcement was made during today's UploadVR Summer Showcase. Watch the trailer here:

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Lanesplit rewards daring, faster riding with score multipliers coming from higher speeds and tighter lane splitting. Slow riders and crashes are punished with having their scores reset to zero. The game supports solo and co-op gameplay in multiple traffic conditions and weather settings. Players can select from bikes with different attributes like handling, traction, and stopping power depending on the race at hand.

For those looking for a more chill experience, a Zen mode removes all traffic from the roads for isolated, open road rides.

Lanesplit released in January and currently has a 'Mostly Positive' rating from 322 user reviews. It is currently on sale on Steam for 34% off through June 24, one day after the VR support update.