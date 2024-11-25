Hellsweeper VR Will Expand Co-Op Support To Three Players

Hellsweeper VR is expanding co-op support to three players, and it's kicking off a two week playtest on Quest and Steam.

While a two-player co-op mode has been available since launch with cross-platform support, Hellsweeper VR is now expanding this to support three players at once. Mixed Realms announced it's hosting a playtest with a focus on improving “stability and performance” for the multiplayer mode, which will run on Steam, Quest 2 and the Quest 3 family from November 25 to December 9.

How to access the co-op playtest Quest - Through the Oculus App or Web Store Page, Quest users must choose Hellsweeper VR and select the following options: Additional Details > Change Version > Select Channel: (Beta) 3P Multiplayer Co-Op.

Steam - Right-click Hellsweeper VR in your Steam library. Select Properties > Beta, and click the dropdown menu. Select '(Beta) 3P Multiplayer Playtest.'

While Mixed Realms confirmed this playtest build doesn't include all the new content for the upcoming update like the new boss, this does include the new game mode previously noted in September's updated post-launch roadmap. Though the mentioned gameplay mode also mentioned single-player support, that's not available in this build.

We've yet to see what this new gameplay mode includes, but we're hoping this addresses our co-op criticisms in our Hellsweeper VR review. We called co-op a “welcome addition” last year but criticized multiplayer as “slightly undeveloped,” since this was limited to a single act instead of letting you play the entire campaign.

While the playtest is only for Quest and Steam, Hellsweeper VR is also available on PS VR2 and Pico.