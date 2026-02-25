Graphics Depicting Meta's Next Headset Found In Quest Firmware

Graphics depicting Meta's upcoming ultralight headset with a tethered compute puck, codenamed Phoenix, have been found in Quest firmware.

Firmware dataminers Luna and Samulia discovered a "hilariously" low resolution depiction of the headset from the rear side (see above), as well as a silhouette of the frontbox from behind. The pair were also able to activate and run the eye tracking calibration setup on a Quest Pro.

While the resolution is indeed comically low, it still clearly depicts a compact headset with glasses-style nose pads instead of a classic VR-style face pad. Discovered strings also reference adjusting the nose pads for comfort. What we don't see is the back of the device, so it's not yet clear whether it has glasses-like arms or a cradle for the back of your head.

Before this, the only real indication we had as to what Phoenix might look like came from The Information's 2024 report that first revealed the existence of the device, then called Puffin, where it was described as "a bulky pair of glasses" that weighs less than 110 grams with a tethered compute puck running Horizon OS, the operating system of Quest headsets.

That 2024 report also described the headset as having eye tracking, in order to copy the gaze-and-pinch input system of Apple Vision Pro.

Luna's past and current datamining corroborates this. Last year they found references to automatic IPD adjustment and iris unlock, features both driven by eye tracking.

Separately, XR influencer Brad Lynch claimed that one of the candidates for the headset uses 0.9-inch micro-OLED displays, slightly smaller than those used in Bigscreen Beyond headsets. Without knowing the pixel density, this doesn't tell us the resolution. But it does let us know that this candidate could offer OLED's signature infinite contrast, true black, and punchy colors. UploadVR has previously reported that Meta has explored multiple display system approaches at differing price points.

Leaked internal Meta memos from December revealed that the company is targeting the first half of 2027 for a launch of Phoenix.

Phoenix will be strongly focused on virtual screens for productivity and entertainment, and other seated mixed reality and VR use cases. Names that Meta has internally floated for the product have included "Quest Air", but it's far from certain what it will decide. It's also unclear whether it will even be marketed as a "headset" – it may instead be sold as "mixed reality glasses".

Keep in mind that Meta's hardware roadmap is constantly shifting, and the company frequently spins up and cancels devices before they ship. When a specific product gets close to shipping, we'll bring you any reliable rumors of its imminent arrival. Until then, be ready for anything planned to get canceled or delayed.