Fixer Undercover Spies A Quest Release This Week

MacGyver-esque narrative VR puzzler Fixer Undercover hits Quest on February 26, with PlayStation VR2 and PC VR to come later.

Fixer Undercover was first revealed as a demo on the now defunct Meta Quest App Lab in 2024 and officially announced at the UploadVR Summer Showcase last year, promising a return to the VR escape room style puzzles popularized by games like the I Expect You To Die series and The Room VR: A Dark Matter.

As a special agent codenamed 'The Fixer', players will infiltrate a prison under the guise of a maintenance worker. Alongside a witty drone named Winston, a set of basic handyman tools like a hammer, grinder, pliers, and pipe wrench are used to solve a series of environmental puzzles.

Per a post on developer Creativity AR's Discord, it expects a full playthrough to take roughly six to eight hours.

Fixer Undercover Gameplay Trailer

Fixer Undercover was originally planned as an Early Access release in late January, but Creativity changed course in a social media post, saying "To be completely honest: we looked at the project and realized it wasn't ready to open its doors yet... We want to release a complete game, not a broken one. We apologize for the delay."

Fixer Undercover releases this Thursday on Meta Quest 3, 3S, and Pro for $14.99. The game's official website states that versions for Steam and PlayStation VR2 are planned for "a later date." The game can be wishlisted on Steam now.

