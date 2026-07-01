Fanmade VR Port Of Nintendo 64 Classic Perfect Dark Out Now On Quest & PC

Modder Alex Le Tux has released the first public build of Perfect Dark VR, a fanmade port for Quest headsets and PC VR.

Back in February we reported on a preview video showcasing a fan-made port of Perfect Dark running on Meta Quest hardware. Today the first public build of Perfect Dark VR has been released for PC VR and Meta Quest.

Created by Alex Le Tux, the VR port is derived in part from the Perfect Dark decompilation project from 2022. Since unveiling the project in February, Alex Le Tux has occasionally uploaded footage of the VR port to their YouTube channel. Today's release shows the player running through many of Perfect Dark's memorable areas and appears to be running beautifully with head tracking and motion control aiming.

A trailer for the project has been published by YouTube user Graslu00, which we've embedded here.

0:00 / 4:15 1× A trailer for the Perfect Dark VR project has been published by YouTube user Graslu00.

VR ports of classic games have become an increasingly popular idea in recent years, almost exclusively driven by fans, indie devs, and open-source communities. Among the notable contributions are those from Team Beef, whose unofficial VR ports of classic PC games like id Software's Doom, Quake II, and LucasArts' Jedi Knight games have been so well-received that they even grabbed the attention of id co-founder John Carmack.

Beyond ports alone, excitement around VR emulation of classic games and consoles has also blossomed in recent years. For instance, Virtual Boy Go is an open-source emulator that allows Nintendo's infamous foray into "VR" hardware to live on via Quest headsets. Projects like this demonstrate the ways that VR can serve not only as a preservation tool for classic games, but as a better, more immersive way to experience the classics.