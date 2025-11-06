PvP Brawler Elements Divided Leaves Early Access On Quest Today

Elements Divided, the Avatar-inspired multiplayer action game, is leaving Early Access today on Quest.

Developed by Loco Motion Devs and published by Fast Travel Games (Mannequin), Elements Divided is a PvP brawler for up to eight people that allows battle-hungry players the opportunity to wield the powers of fire, water, earth, and air. After debuting in April this year, the multiplayer action game was already in full release on Steam, and it's now leaving Early Access on Quest.

During our hands-on with the Early Access build, we believed that Elements Divided is a great addition to the VR brawler genre, going on to say, “The matches are fast enough to just hop in for some quick rounds whenever else you have spare time, and frenetic enough that you'll work up a bit of a sweat doing so.”

Today's update also introduces sub-elements to combat. Loco Motion Devs is currently working on further free content updates that include more sub-elements, four new maps, and cosmetics, as well as a specific Winter Map update. While there aren't any dates specified for these additions, Fast Travel Games confirmed they will arrive between 'now and until January 2026.'

Elements Divided is available on Quest and Steam for $9.99, the former of which offers a free 30-minute trial.