Drums Rock Adds Linkin Park Tracks In New DLC Pack

The latest Drums Rock DLC music pack includes five of Linkin Park's most recognizable songs.

Now live on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2, the new tracks are pulled from the band's year-2000 debut album Hybrid Theory, and its 2003 follow-up Meteora. Featuring some of Linkin Park's biggest hits, these songs are available separately or as part of a bundle. Here's the full set list:

In the End

Numb

Faint

One Step Closer

Somewhere I Belong

Drums Rock is an arcade VR game in which players drum their way through hell, fighting demons and monstrous bosses to the beat of legendary songs. Throughout the last two years, Drums Rock received a healthy series of updates, including songs from Green Day and Disturbed, Simple Plan, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.

Drums Rock and the Linkin Park Music Pack DLC are available now for the wider Meta Quest platform, PS VR2, and Steam.