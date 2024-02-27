Dragon Front Rising Update Adds New Faction, Cards & More

Dragon Front Rising, a VR collectible card battler, adds a new faction and more cards in a free update.

Launched last November, Dragon Front Rising revived the 2016 Rift and Gear VR game, Dragon Front, where you fight across a 4x4 grid using a 30-card deck in a high fantasy setting. Featuring solo campaigns and online multiplayer, it's now received a major patch with today's 'Aegis Update.' That introduces the Aegis faction with new units and further abilities, like adding 'Cursed Cards' to an opponent's hand.

Elsewhere, Dragon Front Rising's latest update adds a new Conquest Mode for the Aegis faction, and completing that awards you with the All-Father champion. This patch also adds 28 'Dual Champion' cards that you can craft in-game, which developer High Voltage states lets you swap the loyalty of champions between two different factions.

Dragon Front Rising is out now on the Meta Quest platform for $19.99.