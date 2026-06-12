Detective VR Coming To PlayStation VR2 and PC VR This September

Narrative investigation game Detective VR is coming to PlayStation VR2 and PC VR on September 9.

Announced during today's UploadVR Showcase, Detective VR is coming to PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR on September 9. The narrative-driven mixed reality and VR investigation game allows you to control time, collect clues and interview witnesses in passthrough mixed reality mode, where you'll hear unreliable testimonies and confront suspects to find out what happened.

Detective VR has been available on Quest since February 2025. In our review of the Quest version, we called it fun, inspiring, suspenseful, and "a delight to play."

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Detective VR focuses extensively on story, mixed reality gameplay, and hand tracking, allowing you to pinch to take photos and thoroughly examine documents and crime scenes with a magnifying glass. It's possible to play with controllers, but hand tracking makes the experience really shine. When Detective VR launched on Quest, we chatted with the game's developers specifically about the way they sought to implement hand tracking.

“Our goal was to create [no] friction between the player and the story; the interactions had to become natural, almost invisible. That's why mixed reality and hand-tracking were so important… you feel at ease, interacting in the comfort of your environment.”

You can unravel the mysteries of Detective VR when it lands on PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR on September 9. It's out now on Quest.