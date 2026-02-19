Could A Binocular Meta Ray-Ban Display Successor Launch This Year?

Meta is accelerating its plans for a Meta Ray-Ban Display successor, hoping to launch later this year, The Information reports.

The current Meta Ray-Ban Display, exclusively available in the US for just under five months now, is a monocular device. It has a small display in the right lens, while your left eye sees nothing. In our review, we described how this "just feels wrong", inducing a constant minor feeling of eyestrain when the display is active for more than a few seconds.

The reason that Meta Ray-Ban Display is monocular is that, as Meta's CTO pointed out in the weeks before the device's launch, the components for a binocular device would cost more than twice as much, since it also requires implementing disparity correction. It would also drive up the bulk and weight, harming social acceptability even further than it already is.

But the cost of in-lens waveguides and miniature light engines should decrease with scale, and Meta executives have described the demand for Meta Ray-Ban Display as significantly higher than expected, leading to the delay of the plan to launch the product internationally.

During development, Meta Ray-Ban Display was internally codenamed Hypernova. Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Meta plans to release a successor, codenamed Hypernova 2, in 2027. Hypernova 2 would include a display in both eyes, he wrote at the time.

This timeline was corroborated by supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also said Meta would replace the first-generation product with a successor in 2027.

Now, though, The Information's Jyoti Mann reports that Hypernova 2 will launch this year, not in 2027. While the report doesn't go into much detail, Mann describes Meta executives as being "concerned that launching too many devices in quick succession could confuse customers".

Given that Meta plans to launch its ultralight Horizon OS headset in early 2027, and that multiple sources point towards the company aiming to launch its first true AR glasses in the second half of 2027, shipping binocular HUD glasses this year may make for a less confusing release sequence.

Mann's report says Meta has also revived plans to launch a smartwatch, hoping to release that later this year too.

With the binocular HUD glasses, Meta could be hoping to get ahead of Apple's upcoming smart glasses, widely believed to be launching in early 2027. With Apple's first glasses lacking a display at all, Mark Zuckerberg could be hoping to present Meta as the technology leader in the smart glasses space.

Keep in mind that Meta's hardware roadmap is constantly shifting, and the company frequently spins up and cancels headsets and glasses before they ship.

It's possible that Meta no longer plans for Hypernova 2 to be binocular, or that the sources previously suggesting that it would be binocular were mistaken.

Poll posted by Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth on Instagram in response to a question.

Last month, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth was asked on Instagram whether decreasing size and weight or adding another display is the company's priority for the next-generation device.

Bosworth didn't give an answer, but instead posted a poll asking the community for their preference. In the poll, he labeled the options as

"Binocular (>$ + weight)" and "Design (smaller, <$)". The wording choices there may hint at Meta's thinking, and thus it's just as possible that later this year we see a sleeker, lighter Meta Ray-Ban Display Gen 2 without the anticipated left-lens display.