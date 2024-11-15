Batman: Arkham Shadow's Developer Would 'Love To' Make A Sequel

As Quest 3 and 3S owners look down at their pointy-eared shadow thinking "I Am Batman" and exhaust themselves punching bad guys, Camouflaj's global team of 75 people continues work on Arkham Shadow updates through the end of 2024.

As widespread praise for Batman: Arkham Shadow continues to build, both UploadVR.com and Videogamer.com have now asked Camouflaj founder and studio head Ryan Payton about the potential of building a VR sequel. Telling UploadVR there's nothing definitive to say right now, Payton also made clear to Videogamer.com they're ready to build on what they've accomplished from Iron Man VR to Batman: Arkham Shadow.

“We hope we make it a really easy decision for leadership over at Meta and at Warner Brothers to tap us on the shoulders to do a sequel,” Payton said. “We would very much love to do that.”

Batman: Arkham Shadow is leading the way into the holiday season on Quest 3 and 3S headsets, putting players into both the shoes of Bruce Wayne and cowl of The Dark Knight. While Alien: Rogue Incursion is delayed into 2025 on Quest headsets and we're waiting to review Skydance's Behemoth, the task of generating excitement for buying a VR headset heading into Black Friday 2024 has fallen largely onto the shoulders of these devs at Meta's Camouflaj working on Batman.

Can Meta and Warner Bros. find common ground to fund a VR sequel or sequels? Camouflaj's recent interview with UploadVR made clear the studio shifted gears three years into the four year development cycle to add a number of elements bringing texture to the Arkham story, while iterating across four vastly different time zones.

Systems like Batman's Detective Vision or Iron's Man's flight are certainly applicable to other superhero franchises, but a three or four year development cycle building out the world and tangible mythos for another superhero would be a very long wait for gamers already waiting for more outings in VR as both Batman and Iron Man.

Can Meta money-managers make deals to build on what Camouflaj has done here? We'll bring you the latest as soon as Meta has something definitive to add.