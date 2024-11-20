Arcade Paradise VR Will Get Two New Cabinets & Pico 4 Launch Soon

Arcade Paradise VR will receive two new cabinets in a free update next month, and it's heading for Pico 4 next week.

Developed by Nosebleed Interactive, Arcade Paradise VR initially launched with 39 arcade games, and the latest update will add two more fully interactive cabinets to the light management sim. This includes rhythm game 'Cyber Drums' where you hit the matching symbols as they appear, while 'Super Woodgal JR Ultra Ex Hyper-Deluxe' involves swinging an axe to quickly chop through wood.

Though the content update arrives on December 3 for all platforms, publisher Wired Productions confirmed that the Pico 4 version will launch slightly earlier on November 28. This rounds out most major VR headsets and while Arcade Paradise VR was initially Quest exclusive in April, a multiplatform release for PC VR and PlayStation VR2 followed back in August.

It's the latest post-launch update we've seen for Arcade Paradise VR, following the first major update in June. That chiefly introduced new personalization options for your VR avatar like selecting your hand color, alongside 11 new tracks for the in-game jukebox.

Arcade Paradise VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam and PS VR2. The Pico 4 version will launch on November 28.