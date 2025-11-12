Apple Now Sells The PS VR2 Sense Controllers For Use With Vision Pro

The PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers are now sold by Apple, priced at $250, and the charging stand is included.

Apple added support for Sony's tracked controllers to Vision Pro headsets with visionOS 26, which released in September, but Sony itself doesn't sell them separately from its $400 VR headset.

The PS VR2 Sense controller support of visionOS includes 6DoF positional tracking, capacitive finger touch detection, and basic vibration support. The precision haptics of the controllers are not supported, however, and nor are their unique resistive triggers.

One of the first Vision Pro games to support the PS VR2 Sense controllers was the indie title Ping Pong Club, which we tested when visionOS 26 launched.

And three weeks ago, Resolution Games launched a title leveraging the controllers called Pickle Pro, a pickleball game with both local and remote SharePlay, so you can play against other Vision Pro owners in the same room or remotely over the internet as Personas.

The $250 price includes Sony's official charging stand.

The PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers are available on the online Apple Store in the US, priced at $250, with Sony's official charging stand included.

There's no word yet on availability outside the US.

Technically, PS VR2 headset owners who lose or damage both controllers could also buy the package from Apple instead of a new headset, though it would probably be a better idea to get used replacements on a marketplace like eBay instead.