XR News Round-Up: Gorilla Tag, Gran Turismo 7, Ruff Talk VR Showcase & More

Our latest XR News Round-Up is live, bringing you a few more stories that caught our attention this week.

Between GDC 2025 and other commitments, it's been a few weeks since our last weekend round-up, and there's been no end of stories. The VR Games Showcase hosted notable reveals like Forefront, Titan Isles and Reave, Behemoth added a New Game+ mode, No Man's Sky released the RELICS update, and Onward 2.0 launched. We also checked out Pinball FX VR, Boxed Out, Mythic Realms, Hitman on PS VR2, Final Fury, Pixel Dungeon, and Roboquest VR.

With hardware, things have been equally busy. Bigscreen Beyond 2 was officially revealed and sold more headsets in one day than the original did in six months. A new Apple Vision Pro clone emerged with Vivo Vision, a PTC build emerged for Quest v76, LG ceased XR product efforts, and we learned more about the Valve Deckard proof of concept. Apple also confirmed WWDC25 takes place on June 9.

Here's what else we've seen these last few weeks.

The latest monthly Gran Turismo 7 content drop is now live on PlayStation VR2. Update 1.57 features the expected range of changes, most notable being three new cars: Aston Martin Vintage ‘18, Mazda CX-30 X Smart Edition ‘21, and the Renault Kangoo 1.4 ‘01. There's also a new Café menu, three new events with World Circuits, a new Scape, and the GT Sophy AI's 2.1 update.

Gorilla Tag Introduced A New Proactive Voice Moderation System

After GGWP became an official safety partner for Unity's Vivox Voice Chat, Another Axiom implemented its proactive voice moderation tools for the popular VR multiplayer hit Gorilla Tag. The developer previously confirmed this while outlining the game's 2025 roadmap in January, stating it would also introduce a new team of paid moderators.

The Obsessive Shadow Entered Full Release On Quest & Steam

While it's heading to the original PSVR headset and PlayStation VR2 next month, The Obsessive Shadow recently entered full release on Quest and Steam. Developed by Asi Games Technologies, this new horror game sees you play as a 9-year-old boy left alone in his home, navigating this unsettling labyrinth with just a flashlight.

Total Chaos Is A Brutal Survival Horror Game Coming To PC VR

Trigger Happy Interactive confirmed its upcoming survival horror game, Total Chaos, will receive VR support on Steam. Set across “a decaying terrormare where reality crumbles” called Fort Oasis, you're tasked with surviving the island's mysteries and monstrosities. A flatscreen demo is currently available, and VR support will be included with the full release as an additional mode.

Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase Airs Next Week With New Reveals

Following last year's debut presentation, Ruff Talk VR is back with its second annual showcase. The upcoming showcase promises “brand-new games, major updates” and additional surprises with original trailers being revealed for the first time, such as new DLC for rhythm game Ragnarock. That airs on April 4 at 1pm ET on YouTube.

For more stories, here's everything else we've seen this week.

