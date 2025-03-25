China's Vivo unveiled its headset today, and it looks like a blatant Apple Vision Pro clone.

While some other headsets like Samsung's and Play For Dream MR are clearly somewhat inspired by Apple Vision Pro, Vivo Vision verges into the realm of outright cloning. Its grey fabric facial interface, rear strap, external battery, and connector look almost identical to Apple's, and even the name Vision was copied. The only notable core design departure is side arms, which are metallic-looking instead of Apple Vision Pro's white plastic.

No specifications or details of Vivo Vision have yet been announced, so all we know so far is the name and design. Further, no press or influencers have been given a demo of the hardware in action, so it's unclear if a functional prototype yet exists.

The visor of Vivo Vision does look to be sleeker than Apple Vision Pro, suggesting it could be lighter too, but whether this advantage makes it to the final product remains to be seen.

Vivo claims it will launch Vivo Vision in "mid-2025". It hasn't yet said whether it will launch outside China. We'll keep an eye on Vivo for any further details of the headset in the coming weeks and months.